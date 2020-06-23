Ludhiana eateries give thumbs up to resumption of dine-in facility, but seek extension in timings

After the state government allowed dine-in facility till 8pm at restaurants and hotels in the city on Tuesday, owners have sought extension in timing.

Owners said customers would not be able to avail the facility as restaurants have been allowed to open only till 8pm.

Owner of Basant Restaurants Bhupinder Basant said, “It is a relief for the sector, but the government should extend the timings as customers come for dinner only after 8pm.”

The government had allowed restaurants to open on May 8, but only for home delivery of food and takeaways. The operations were allowed till 8pm only.

Restaurant owners rued that labour shortage was also a major concern as around 50% of labour of restaurants comes from Nepal. Labourers from the country have also gone back to their home states.

Owner of Spice Cube on the Ferozepur Road Inderpal Singh said, “Labour shortage and timings are a major concern for the sector. There is also another confusion. The government has allowed a gathering of up to 50 people for a party in banquet halls. But, the government has also stated that the area of the hall in hotels should be 5,000 sq feet. But, this much space is not available in most of the banquet halls.”

President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Amarvir Singh said, “We welcome the decision. There might be some constraints, but the business would slowly come back on the track. Allowing liquor in weddings would also provide relief to the owners having stocks of liquor or beer.”

DECISION GIVES US A HOPE: MARRIAGE PALACE OWNERS

Allowed to organise marriages in palaces with a maximum guest limit of 50 persons, owners rued that this would not bring the business back on track, but it is a relief for the sector, which was bearing fixed expenses such as salaries of staff, electricity bills, etc during lockdown.

President of the Marriage Palace Welfare Association Amarjit Singh Sant said, “Palaces have been closed shut since March and owners were forced to bear the fixed charges. The future of the sector is gloomy but, with this relief, we will be able to earn revenue for meeting the fixed expenses and it has given us a hope that business would slowly come back on the track.”