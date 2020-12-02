Ludhiana: ETT teacher dismissed for getting job with fake reservation certificate

Sections
District education officer Rajinder Kaur says the teacher was given three chances to report and give clarification but she went on medical leave

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

District education officer, elementary Rajinder Kaur terminated services of an elementary training teacher (ETT), 19 years after the reservation certificate she had submitted at the time of recruitment was found fake.

Kulwant Kaur, an ETT teacher at Government Primary School, Sukhdev Nagar joined in 2001 and by showing an SC certificate she was able to get the job as well as five years of age relaxation. While verifying her documents from primary, middle and senior secondary school, the district education department received records that she belongs to the backward class category.

The ETT teacher was informed on November 5, 16 and 23 to give clarification on this issue but she sent a medical leave to the district education officer. The officer rejected her leave and asked the deputy district education officer, elementary Kuldeep Singh to inquire into the matter. The inquiry officer visited the school and collected all the records from the school headteacher. The ETT teacher failed to submit any document till November 30 that the certificate submitted by her was original.

Kaur confirmed the dismiss orders and stated that the teacher was given three chances to report and give clarification but she went on medical leave. The records and inquiry report clearly states that she produced a fake certificate to get the job.

The DEO office stated that the ETT teacher has violated rule 8 of Punjab Civil Services Rules, 1970 and she has been dismissed from services.

