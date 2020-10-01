Sections
Ludhiana: Five employees get pension pay orders on retirement day

Webinars being held for members of Employee Pension Scheme 1995 who are superannuating within three months

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A webinar titled Prayaas – an endeavour to release pension on the day of superannuation’ has been initiated by the Employee Provident Fund Office wherein the members of Employee Pension Scheme 1995 who are superannuating within three months are invited.

In such webinars, representatives of the establishments who are responsible for processing the pension claims on behalf of the employers are also invited. The purpose of the webinar is to educate the members of EPS 1995 and their employers so that they can submit their claims complete in all aspects.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner -1 distributed pension pay orders (PPO) to five employees of three different establishments namely Ralson, Avon Steel and Asia Cycle.

Bhupinder Kumar, one of the five beneficiaries expressed his joy in getting PPO on the day of retirement.

