Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Five years on, uncle, cousins booked for man’s kidnapping

The victim’s mother alleged that the accused had kidnapped her son for money and she also suspects that they murdered him

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Five years after a 32-year-old man disappeared mysteriously, Dugri police have registered a kidnapping case against his maternal uncle and his three sons.

The accused have been identified as Jaspal Singh of Nangal village in Jodhan, Pakhowal Road, and his three sons, Satnam, Jaswinder and Sonu.

The victim has been identified as Manpreet Singh.

The case has been registered based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, Charanjit Kaur of Fatehabad, Haryana. Kaur alleged that the accused had kidnapped her son for money and she also suspects that they murdered him.



Kaur said that her son was a driver, and in 2015, he had come to Ludhiana to ask his maternal uncle for work. At the time, Manpreet had Rs 2 lakh in cash with him, the complainant said.

She said she then lost contact with her son and Jaspal had told her that he had gone to Mumbai and would return after two months. But, he did not resurface.

Kaur added that she had complained to the police several times, but to no avail. Then, she moved to Punjab and Haryana high court which ordered police to lodge the case and initiate investigation.

Sub-inspector Rajandeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Section 346 of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

