Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Four-decade old storm sewer lines caused 4 road cave-ins in 3 years

The sewer line starting from Dugri which goes upto CRPF colony near Dugri canal bridge damaged an adjoining house in Dugri phase 2 for the second consecutive year last week

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

During monsoon, major road cave-in incidents are reported in the city (HT PHOTO)

The deteriorating condition of the four decade-old storm sewers in areas including Dugri, Kaka Marriage place road and Saggu chowk has resulted in four major road cave-in incidents over the last three years.

The sewer line starting from Dugri which goes upto CRPF colony near Dugri canal bridge damaged an adjoining house in Dugri phase 2 for the second consecutive year last week. Fortunately, the foundation of the house was not damaged and a crater formed in the green belt adjoining the house.

The resident of the house, Gagan Singla, said,”The line moves under the green belt adjoining my house. It got damaged for the second consecutive year and a crater formed nearby. The MC should find a concrete solution for the problem and replace the decade old lines which pose grave danger to the lives of residents.”

Similarly, the sewer line at Kaka marriage palace road was damaged for the second time in the last three years, resulting in a major road cave-in . The same line was damaged in 2011 and a truck driver died after the road caved-in. In 2013, an 80-feet long rater formed near Dhami eye hospital after the sewer line collapsed.



An official, pleading anonymity, said,”Apart from major road cave-in incidents which catch the eyes of residents, minor incidents take place on this stretch almost every year as the lines were installed in 1970s. They collapse after sewer lines are overburdened during rainy season.”

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said,”I am aware of the problem and the old storm sewer lines in different parts of the city are being replaced under Smart City Mission at a cost of around Rs 80 crore. Most of the times, roads cave in due to underground laying of wires which damage sewer lines . Civic body officials have also been told to keep a check on this.”

