Ludhiana gangster, two aides held for firing outside Chandigarh nightclub

After nearly a month, Chandigarh Police on Monday arrested a Ludhiana gangster and his two aides, including a juvenile, for opening fire outside a nightclub in Sector 9 that left a TikTok content creator injured on the night of October 11.

Those arrested have been identified as gangster Sagar Newton and Movish Bains, both 22, besides the 17-year-old juvenile. Police had made the first breakthrough in the case on October 26, when co-accused Sukhdeep, aka Sukhi, 21, also of Ludhiana, was apprehended at a naka in Chandigarh.

Sagar was the one who fired at Saurav Gujjar, 25, of Zirakpur after an argument at Eskobar, said police.

Police had set up a naka near the Kaimbwala T-point after getting a tip-off that the accused were coming to Chandigarh via the forest road in the village. As they reached the naka, Saurav identified them, following which cops approached the vehicle.

Sagar allegedly pulled out a .32 bore pistol and tried to shoot at the cops. However, he was overpowered and the pistol along with three live cartridges were seized. While Sagar and Movish will be produced in court on Tuesday, the third accomplice has been sent to a juvenile home.

Past crimes

Police said Sagar is a gangster, active in extortion activities in and around Ludhiana. A matriculate, he is involved in several heinous crimes including murder and has seven cases registered against him.

Movish has completed first year of BA and has been booked twice, including for attempt to murder, in Ludhiana.

During preliminary questioning, the accused have allegedly claimed to have more arms and ammunition, which are in possession of their aides Vijay and Raja, also of Ludhiana. In order to recover these weapons, police will be seeking their remand in court on Tuesday.

What happened on Oct 11

According to police, the four accused and a girl had gathered at Eskobar at 9:30pm on October 11 to celebrate the juvenile’s birthday.

Saurav Gujjar along with his friends Akash and Kunal were also there, sitting on another table.

Both Sagar and Saurav were on the dance floor, when they entered into an argument over throwing of currency notes. Sagar slapped Saurav and a scuffle ensued.

When Saurav came out of the nightclub, Sagar allegedly followed him and shot at him before fleeing. In all three shots were fired. Saurav was left with a bullet wound in his right thigh. A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Arms Act was registered at the police station in Sector 3.

Dilpreet Dhahan’s police remand extended

In another shooting case, the district court on Monday extended the police remand of gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, alias Baba, by three days.

Dilpreet was brought to Chandigarh from the Ropar jail on production warrants on November 6, and was sent to three-day police remand till November 9.

Chandigarh Police are quizzing him for his alleged role in the murder of Gurlal Brar, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Dilpreet is a key member of the Bambiha gang that has claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar was gunned down outside a mall in the Industrial Area while he was waiting for his friends in his SUV on the night of October 10.

Shooting spree in the city

October 25: A 48-year-old man, who works as a lab technician for the Punjab health department in Kharar, shot in his right leg by unidentified assailants outside his house in Sector 22

October 19: A trader was injured after two gangsters walked into his shop in Sector 25 and fired at him due to what police called was an old rivalry

October 11: Gangster Sagar Newton fires three shots outside Eskobar in Sector 9, leaving a TikTok star injured, after a brawl

October 11: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s aide Monty Shah fires a shot to intimidate witnesses in the Sonu Shah muder case outside their office in Burail

October 10: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close aide and former student leader Gurlal Brar shot dead owing to gang rivalry outside a mall in the Industrial Area, Phase 1