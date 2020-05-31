Ludhiana girl tops Panjab University’s BCom third semester examinations

Aakriti, a student of Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, has topped Panjab University in the bachelor of commerce (BCom) third semester examination by securing 85.67%.

Aakriti, 19, said, “I had secured the first position in the college earlier, but this is the first time I have topped the varsity. I made a lot of effort to score well but didn’t expect such a good result.”

Aiming to become an IAS officer, she credited her teachers and college principal for the performance. “I have been regular in class and teachers have guided me throughout,” she said.

Principal Mukti Gill appreciated the efforts of students and staff members of department of commerce for their efforts.

Two students of Ramgarhia Girls College also performed well in the exams that were conducted by PU in December 2019.

Divya secured the fifth position in the varsity with a score of 84.33% and Jyoti bagged the eighth position by scoring 83.67%.

Principal Inderjit Kaur congratulated Ajit Kaur, HoD, post graduate department of commerce, staff members and the students for the result.