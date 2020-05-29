Sections
Ludhiana govt school goes green with 15 kW solar plant

The solar panels will enable the school to generate more energy and save up to 5 lakh units annually

Updated: May 29, 2020 01:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The solar panels installed at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Haibowal Khurd, Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Under the smart city project, government model senior secondary school in Haibowal Khurd will now be powered by a 15 kW rooftop solar plant which was installed here on Thursday.

The project was inaugurated by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu at the school campus.

The solar panels will enable the school to generate more energy and save up to 5 lakh units annually. Presently, the school authorities are paying monthly power bills of around ₹18,000.

As per the system, the electricity generated goes to the power department and the units are adjusted in the monthly bill.



The school, which has more than 782 students in classes 6 to 12, had been facing difficulty in paying the electricity bill after every two months.

School principal Kamaljit said, “With the installation of 15 kW solar panels, we can save units and the electricity bill will come down drastically.”

