Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Govt schools told to use sports fund to boost infrastructure

Ludhiana: Govt schools told to use sports fund to boost infrastructure

Earlier, the heads of high and senior secondary schools, used to deposit 85% sports fund to the district education office

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Deputy director of physical education, Sunil Kumar, has directed heads of government schools to utilise sports funds collected from students in 2019-20 to boost sports infrastructure.

Earlier, the heads of high and senior secondary schools, used to deposit 85% sports fund to the district education office (secondary) who used it to organise district-level games. However, no events were held this year amid the Covid pandemic.

The move by the authorities will help many government schools to purchase sports items and set up facilities for various games. As per school authorities, Rs 180 from students of Classes 9 and 10, and Rs 240 from Classes 11 and 12 (Rs 20 per month), is collected annually as sports fund.

However, private schools have been directed to submit the 85% sports fund to the district education office (secondary) for 2019-20.



There are over 1000 private schools in the district and heads of the institutions are unhappy with these instructions. The principals said that due to Covid outbreak in March, and subsequent lockdown, several students have dropped out, and due to financial crisis, parents have been unable to pay the school fees.

J P Bhatt, spokesperson of joint action front, associated schools, Punjab, said, “The department should have directed private and government schools in the same way. Due to the pandemic, many parents have refused to deposit the fee, as they have lost their jobs and faced financial loss in business. Schools are facing problems staying afloat.”

President of PSEB affiliated schools, Punjab, Rajinder Sharma, said, “In this time of crisis, the authorities should have directed private school authorities to keep the sports fund . Due to lockdown and coronavirus outspread, schools got closed in March, and parents have not submitted the fee. Many students have also stopped attending online classes.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 06, 2020 23:35 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths
Dec 07, 2020 00:00 IST
MMRDA approves cost hike for two packages of Mumbai Metro-7, but says overall cost won’t be hit
Dec 06, 2020 23:58 IST
Bombay HC grants temporary bail to UPSC aspirant, asks his mother to surrender for road rage
Dec 06, 2020 23:54 IST
Operation All Out: Mumbai Police conduct raids, checks to crackdown on criminal activity
Dec 06, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.