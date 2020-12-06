Ludhiana: Govt schools told to use sports fund to boost infrastructure

Deputy director of physical education, Sunil Kumar, has directed heads of government schools to utilise sports funds collected from students in 2019-20 to boost sports infrastructure.

Earlier, the heads of high and senior secondary schools, used to deposit 85% sports fund to the district education office (secondary) who used it to organise district-level games. However, no events were held this year amid the Covid pandemic.

The move by the authorities will help many government schools to purchase sports items and set up facilities for various games. As per school authorities, Rs 180 from students of Classes 9 and 10, and Rs 240 from Classes 11 and 12 (Rs 20 per month), is collected annually as sports fund.

However, private schools have been directed to submit the 85% sports fund to the district education office (secondary) for 2019-20.

There are over 1000 private schools in the district and heads of the institutions are unhappy with these instructions. The principals said that due to Covid outbreak in March, and subsequent lockdown, several students have dropped out, and due to financial crisis, parents have been unable to pay the school fees.

J P Bhatt, spokesperson of joint action front, associated schools, Punjab, said, “The department should have directed private and government schools in the same way. Due to the pandemic, many parents have refused to deposit the fee, as they have lost their jobs and faced financial loss in business. Schools are facing problems staying afloat.”

President of PSEB affiliated schools, Punjab, Rajinder Sharma, said, “In this time of crisis, the authorities should have directed private school authorities to keep the sports fund . Due to lockdown and coronavirus outspread, schools got closed in March, and parents have not submitted the fee. Many students have also stopped attending online classes.”