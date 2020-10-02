Ludhiana hospital chosen under Centre’s programme to provide thalassaemia treatment

Christian Medical College and Hospital has been chosen as one of the eight centres in India for thalassemia treatment and bone marrow transplantation by the ministry of health and family welfare in collaboration with Coal India’s haematopoietic stem cell transplantation programme titled “Thalassaemia Bal Sewa Yojana”.

Dr William Bhatti, director of CMCH, said that through this programme, financial aid will be provided to underprivileged thalassemia patients who have a matching sibling donor, but do not have the financial resources to cover the cost of the procedure.

The department of clinical haematology, haematooncology and bone marrow (stem cell) transplantation was started in 2007 and the transplant programme started in 2008.

So far, the institution has performed 185 transplants with more than 80 transplant for thalassemia patients.

A total of Rs 20 crore has been allotted for the entire project. The initial Rs 2 crore will be given as a first instalment and the second instalment will be released after the hospital submits UC of 75% of the amount provided.

Further details and eligibility criteria and inclusion of patients will be announced after the official signing of the agreement.

The other centres included in the project are CMC Vellore, SGPGI Lucknow, PGIMER, AIIMS New Delhi, RGCI Delhi, TMC Kolkata and Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bangalore.

Dr M Joseph John, said, “The grant provides hope to those battling these disorders, and illustrates a strong desire by Coal India Limited, to help improve the quality of life of thalassemia patients in India.”