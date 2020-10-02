Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana hospital chosen under Centre’s programme to provide thalassaemia treatment

Ludhiana hospital chosen under Centre’s programme to provide thalassaemia treatment

So far, the institution has performed 185 transplants with more than 80 transplant for thalassaemia patients

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Christian Medical College and Hospital has been chosen as one of the eight centres in India for thalassemia treatment and bone marrow transplantation by the ministry of health and family welfare in collaboration with Coal India’s haematopoietic stem cell transplantation programme titled “Thalassaemia Bal Sewa Yojana”.

Dr William Bhatti, director of CMCH, said that through this programme, financial aid will be provided to underprivileged thalassemia patients who have a matching sibling donor, but do not have the financial resources to cover the cost of the procedure.

The department of clinical haematology, haematooncology and bone marrow (stem cell) transplantation was started in 2007 and the transplant programme started in 2008.

So far, the institution has performed 185 transplants with more than 80 transplant for thalassemia patients.



A total of Rs 20 crore has been allotted for the entire project. The initial Rs 2 crore will be given as a first instalment and the second instalment will be released after the hospital submits UC of 75% of the amount provided.

Further details and eligibility criteria and inclusion of patients will be announced after the official signing of the agreement.

The other centres included in the project are CMC Vellore, SGPGI Lucknow, PGIMER, AIIMS New Delhi, RGCI Delhi, TMC Kolkata and Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bangalore.

Dr M Joseph John, said, “The grant provides hope to those battling these disorders, and illustrates a strong desire by Coal India Limited, to help improve the quality of life of thalassemia patients in India.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Oct 02, 2020 22:48 IST
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
Oct 02, 2020 23:21 IST
CSK vs SRH Live: Dhoni CSK’s only hope as Jadeja departs after fifty
Oct 02, 2020 23:26 IST
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 02, 2020 21:54 IST

latest news

Bombay high court directs Maharashtra government to ensure that Covid-19 pandemic guidelines are followed by private hospitals
Oct 02, 2020 23:24 IST
Delhi adds 2,920 fresh Covid cases on Friday, fatality rate drops
Oct 02, 2020 23:23 IST
Mumbai man arrested for watching porn in front of daughter, molesting her
Oct 02, 2020 23:22 IST
Mumbai heart recipient with multi-organ failure recovers from Covid-19 in 8 days
Oct 02, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.