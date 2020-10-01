Sections
Ludhiana hospital develops app to beat fake info on Covid

Available on Google Play, the ‘CMCL App’ covers all essential aspects of the disease

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With an aim to provide clear and concise information regarding Covid-19, doctors at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) have developed a mobile app.

Available on Google Play, the ‘CMCL App’ covers all essential aspects of the disease, which have been collated through concerted efforts over three months by a team led by Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, the principal investigator for the app.

The team working on this app has garnered evidence and information from various guidelines and has attempted to present it in a precise manner.

Other members of the team are Dr Pranay Pawar, Dr Atul Phillips, Dr Parvez Haque, Dr John Abraham and Dr Divya Varghese. The senior faculty of CMCH has also contributed many articles for the app.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMCH, said, “With a pandemic comes an ‘infodemic’, a short term for information epidemic. All kinds of wrong information is spread, creating panic in society and even among the healthcare staff. To control this, the app will provide medically correct information,” he said.

Dr Jeyarak Pandian, principal and professor of neurology, CMC, and vice-president of the World Stroke Organisation, said there was much panic in the initial months when the pandemic started. “Even lab attendants and clerical staff at hospitals were confused. We will be discussing the app and its uses with the Punjab government for a wider reach,” he said.

