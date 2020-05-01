Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana Improvement Trust donates Rs 5L to CM Covid-19 Relief Fund

Ludhiana Improvement Trust donates Rs 5L to CM Covid-19 Relief Fund

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and estate officer Kuljeet Kaur handed over a check of Rs 5,00,715 to cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday

Updated: May 01, 2020 21:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam (second from left), along with other LIT officials, handing over the cheque to cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (second from right) in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Friday contributed Rs 5 lakhs towards the Punjab Chief Minister Covid-19 Relief Fund.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and estate officer Kuljeet Kaur handed over a check of Rs 5,00,715 to cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The LIT chairman said that he and other senior officials of the trust have donated their salaries towards the relief fund.

“Regular sanitisation drives are being conducted in the areas that fall under LIT and efforts are being made to contain the disease as per the guidelines issued by the state government,” he added.



