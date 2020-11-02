Sections
Ludhiana Improvement Trust to digitise records

In the past, residents have accused LIT staff of manipulating records

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has started the process of computerisation of records with an aim to promote digitisation and increase transparency. This will benefit residents as they will not have to make rounds of offices and can get their work done online.

A meeting between LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and officials from a private IT company in this regard was held at the LIT office on Monday.

Officials said that records pertaining to building branch, water/sewer department, establishment etc will be computerised so that there is transparency in the system.

”LIT is the biggest trust in the state and we have already started the work to computerise the record of different branches. Now, it has been decided to cover all branches under one system. The IT company officials have been told to develop a system/software with the help of which residents will be able to get work done online including paying taxes and getting building plans sanctioned. The company will submit a report in the coming few days which will be sent to the local bodies department for final approval,” Balasubramaniam said.

An official, requesting anonymity, said the chairman wants the records to be made online to avoid any manipulation.

As most of the work is done manually, the LIT has received complaints in the past wherein the residents accused staff of manipulating records.

