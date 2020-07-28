Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Industrialists demand no enhancement policy, OTS for Focal Point plot holders

Ludhiana: Industrialists demand no enhancement policy, OTS for Focal Point plot holders

Industrialists said that with inclusions of interest and other charges, the cost for the plot has reached around Rs 1,000 per square yard, which is unjustified

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Seeking no enhancement policy for plot holders in Focal Point, a delegation of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) met chairman of Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), Gurpreet Gogi, on Tuesday.

The delegation said that almost six years back, PSIEC issued a notice of Rs 249 per square yard to focal point Phase-8 allottees, which was finally settled at Rs 24 per square yard.

They said that now, PSIEC has issued a notice again and demanded Rs 474 per square yard from the allottees, even when it has already taken 100% anticipatory enhancement. Now with inclusions of interest and other charges, the cost has reached around Rs 1,000 per square yard, which is totally unjustified, the delegation said.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “The industry is suffering due to issue of enhancement charges and industrialists are unable to avail facilities from banking institutes in absence of clearance certificate issued by the PSIEC. The government should support the industry at this time of crisis.”



“The state government should adopt “No enhancement policy” of Haryana State Industries Development Corporation and announce one-time settlement (OTS) policy for payment of dues without penalty,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad to procure more high-flow oxygen system to aid patient recoveries
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
Tulsi lake overflows; water stock in seven lakes is 32%
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Jul 28, 2020 23:36 IST
City’s July rain is highest in 76 years
Jul 28, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.