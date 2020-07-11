Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana industrialists seek quarantine waiver for labourers

Ludhiana industrialists seek quarantine waiver for labourers

The industrialists demanded that the government should allow entry of labourers in the state by screening them and without placing them under 14-day quarantine

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As the state government recently issued guidelines regarding the entry of people from other states, industrialists demanded to ease norms for interstate movement of labourers without insisting on 14-day quarantine.

President, Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “The industry is working with only 40% workers and production has been badly hit as lakhs of labourers have gone to their native places during the lockdown period. The government should allow them to enter the state by screening them.”

Former president of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), Charanjit Singh Vishwakarma said, “The new directions issued by the government would further inculcate fear in the minds of migrants who may not return to factories. With production going down, it would also have an impact on the revenue collection of the government.”



The industrialists rued that markets have been opened and a huge rush of visitors can be seen at the vends installed on roadsides, but the state government is not paying heed to labour shortage being faced by the industry.

President, Dhandari Industrial Welfare Association, Satnam Singh Makkar said, “Every sector has been opened and the government should also allow movement of migrants to the state. If necessary, they can be kept in a quarantine facility for three to four days and should be allowed to work in factories after screening. The government should rather help the industry at this time of crisis.”

