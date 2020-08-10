Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Jagraon police strengthen PCR motorcycle squad, traffic wing

Ludhiana: Jagraon police strengthen PCR motorcycle squad, traffic wing

They have received eight more PCR motorcycles for patrolling and 10 tyre clumps to take action against wrongly-parked vehicles

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Jagraon police have strengthened the police control room (PCR) motorcycle squad and traffic wing to tighten the noose on those violating parking and road-safety rules.

They have received eight more PCR motorcycles for patrolling and 10 tyre clumps to take action against wrongly-parked vehicles. Police have also received a speed gun and will initiate action against overspeeding.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, traffic and operations) Sukhpal Singh Randhawa said traffic violations were increasing in the city area of Jagraon. People park their vehicles at undesignated spots on roads, leading to traffic snarls, he said.

“We were receiving several complaints, following which we procured 10 more tyre clumps. Police issued 23 challans for wrong parking on Monday,” the DSP said.



“The traffic wing of Jagraon police had six police personnel, but now, we have 15. Similarly, we had only four PCR motorcycles, who worked in two shifts. Now we have 12,” he added.

He said they will initiate special drives against overspeeding vehicles within a couple of the days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana to get carcass disposal plant by Dec: Minister Ashu
Aug 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Ludhiana reports 280 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in 24 hours
Aug 10, 2020 22:40 IST
Semester fee row: Now, online classes at Panjab University to begin on September 1
Aug 10, 2020 22:39 IST
Ludhiana police bring in gangster Navi Buttar for questioning
Aug 10, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.