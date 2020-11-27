Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Kidnapped siblings found in Gorakhpur

Ludhiana: Kidnapped siblings found in Gorakhpur

They were kidnapped by a woman who was taking shelter at their home

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Sunny, 6, and Jasmin, 3, with their father and a police officer after they were found in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Two siblings who were kidnapped by a woman who was taking shelter at their home were found in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, by Sahnewal police on Thursday.

The police team will reach Ludhiana with the children, Sunny, 6, and Jasmin, 3, on Saturday. They were in custody of an NGO, Asian Sehyogi Sanstha, who found them abandoned at Gorakhpur bus stand on November 13.

However the accused woman is yet to be traced.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said that while kidnapping the children on November 11, the woman had also stolen the mobile phone of their father, Ramesh Singh.



Police tracked the location of the mobile phone and reached Gorakhpur on November 22, following which they initiated a search operation with local police. Meanwhile, the police found out that a local NGO had rescued two children from the bus stand on November 13.

Ramesh had accompanied the police team and identified the children.

The SHO added that after kidnapping children, the woman had reached Gorakhpur by bus. But, on seeing that police was searching for her, she abandoned the kids.

“The reason behind the kidnapping will be ascertained after the arrest of the woman. Police have released her pictures in Uttar Pradesh as well,” the SHO said .

Baby Rai, the mother of the children, had found the accused woman in a miserable condition at Jugiana village of Sahnewal on November 6. Accompanied by two children, aged five and six, she said she had no place to live and nothing to eat. Rai had taken the woman to her home and provided her food and shelter for six days.

On November 11, the woman kidnapped her two kids. Following this, a kidnapping case was registered against the unidentified woman.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 27, 2020 23:01 IST
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nov 27, 2020 22:06 IST
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nov 27, 2020 22:59 IST
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

Can’t assume cop will favour friend in probe: HC to doctor booked for cheating
Nov 27, 2020 23:07 IST
Coronavirus in custody: Alabama ranks ninth for inmate deaths
Nov 27, 2020 23:06 IST
Chandigarh gives tax relief for commercial vehicles
Nov 27, 2020 23:01 IST
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Nov 27, 2020 23:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.