Ludhiana labourer strangulates wife, buries body; caught

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death with the help of his friend and burying her body, police said on Saturday. He suspected her of infidelity, police said.

The victim has been identified as Naju Khatoon, 38, while the accused is Mohammad Mehfooz , 40, a labourer of Jodhewal area. His friend, Mohammad Rafeeq, is on the run.

The incident came to light when the victim’s children revealed the incident to their maternal grandfather, who lives in Bihar.

Mohammad Daud, the victim’s father, said that the couple had strained relations. A few days ago, he got a call from the accused, informing him that Naju had died. He was also told that the burial had been completed.



“When I asked him why he did not wait for the family members to reach Ludhiana, Mehfooz could not give a satisfactory reply. Thereafter I came to Ludhiana to find out on my own. After much coaxing, my grandchildren, aged 11 and 9, told me their father had killed their mother and they had been threatened against revealing the incident to anyone,” Daud said.

The Ludhiana police have sought the district magistrate’s permission to exhume the body for post-mortem.

Additional deputy commissioner of police-1 Deepak Pareek said that Mehfooz used to suspect that his wife had illicit relations with other men so he hatched a conspiracy to kill her and also involved Mohammad Rafeeq in the crime. In wee hours of June 14, the duo strangled Naju to death when the children were sleeping at home. However, the children came to know about the incident.”

The ADCP added that the police have arrested Mahefooz while his accomplice is absconding.

Sub inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, Basti Jodhewal station house officer, said that Mehfooz had promised to pay Rs 30,000 to Rafeeq for helping him in the murder.

