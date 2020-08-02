Sections
Ludhiana: Leisure valley to come up in BRS Nagar's I Block

Also, a park will also come up in BRS Nagar’s L Block

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Bharat Bhushan Ashu

A leisure valley will come up over a two-acre area in I Block , Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, Ludhiana (west) MLA and Punjab food and civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, said on Sunday.

He added that a park will also come up in L Block of BRS Nagar and land for both these projects will be provided by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

Accompanied by LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, Ashu visited both sites on Sunday and issued necessary instructions to staff concerned.

Ashu said that both projects were long pending demands of residents and tenders for both will be floated shortly as all approvals have been granted by local bodies department.



He said that the leisure valley will have amenities including dedicated footpath for morning/evening walkers, badminton and basketball courts, an open gym, swings for children and canopies.

Four other leisure valleys are also coming up near DAV Public School (along Sidhwan Canal) and behind Blocks D and E in BRS Nagar and Haibowal, near Lodhi Club, the Punjab minister said.

He added that several beautification projects are in the pipeline.

