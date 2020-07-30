Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: LIP up in arms against PWD over not re-carpeting Sahnewal-Dehlon road

Ludhiana: LIP up in arms against PWD over not re-carpeting Sahnewal-Dehlon road

Protesters said the road is in pathetic condition for over three years and accidents take place due to deep potholes

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Protesting against the failure of public works department (PWD) to re-carpet Sahnewal-Dehlon road for over three years, members of Lok Insaaf Party on Thursday dumped muddy water at PWD office in Rani Jhansi road.

The protesters rued that it was a symbolic protest to apprise officials of the problems being faced by residents due to potholed roads and accumulated muddy water.

Chief spokesperson of LIP, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth, said, “The road is in pathetic condition for over three years and accidents take place due to deep potholes. Despite complaints and requests submitted with PWD authorities, no steps have been taken to recarpet the road.”

“Even the Congress MLA is not bothered. The lackadaisical approach of the department can be judged from the fact that a few days ago, a senior PWD official asked villagers to stage a protest to wake the department from its deep slumber. We were forced to protest and will continue the agitation till the road is constructed,” he added.



Despite several attempts, PWD superintending engineer Kulwant Singh could not be reached for comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Delhi doctor tele-consults with chronically ill Assam man on a boat after he is cut off by floods
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
India rejects China’s claims on completion of disengagement
Jul 30, 2020 23:54 IST
Final-year exams vital: UGC
Jul 30, 2020 23:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.