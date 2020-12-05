Ludhiana logs 5 deaths, 100 fresh infections

Five patients succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while 100 tested positive in the district on Friday.

The death toll, so far, stands at 913 while 23,261 cumulative infections have been reported. All five victims were between 40 to 73 years in age.

Restaurant owner booked for defying curfew orders

A restaurant owner was booked for defying curfew and operating beyond after permissible hours on Thursday night.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Lakhwinder Singh, who lodged the FIR, said that he was on curfew duty when he learnt that Laziz Restaurant near South City was operating during curfew.

An FIR was lodged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the owner of the restaurant.

With the second wave of the coronavirus seeping through the state, the government has imposed night curfew from 10pm to 5am. This is the third such FIR lodged against violators for defying curfew in the past four days.