Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants

Ludhiana man booked for issuing fake Covid-19 certificates to migrants

The police also informed the health department about the alleged quack and asked that his degrees be checked and action taken against him

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A man alleged to be a quack was issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers planning to travel to other states. (HT Photo/For representation only)

A man alleged to be a quack has been booked for issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers for ₹1,500.

PS Gulati of Field Gunj was booked after a local resident recorded conversations with him and tipped off the Division Number 2 police.

He was issuing fake Covid-19 test reports to migrant labourers wanting to travel to other states.

After being booked he also handed over to police documents certifying negative Covid status which were believed to be fake.



Assistant commissioner of police (central) Waryam Singh said a case had been registered against Gulati after investigations.

The police also informed the health department about the quack and asked that his degrees be checked and action taken against him.

The certificates issued by the accused were fake, Waryam Singh added.

