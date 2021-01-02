Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into canal

Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into canal

Body fished out in a rescue operation; inquest proceedings initiated

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A resident of Bhutta village ended his life by jumping into the canal near Kaind Canal Bridge on Friday. The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting a postmortem. However, the reason behind why he took the extreme step has not been ascertained yet.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer at Dehlon police station, said that the deceased had come to city to see his maternal uncle, who is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. While returning, he parked his car on the banks of the canal, and jumped in.

Onlookers raised the alarm and informed the police. A rescue operation was initiated and the body was fished out in some time.

The SHO added that police are investigating to find out the reason behind the suicide. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) following the statement of the deceased’s family members.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Covid vaccine: Dry run conducted at three hospitals in Shimla
by HT Correspondent
Ludhiana man ends life by jumping into canal
by HT Correspondent
At 4°C, Ludhiana colder than Shimla
by HT Correspondent
Ludhiana: Delhi teen, Punjab Police head constable lose their lives in road mishaps
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.