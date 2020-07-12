Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man offered legal help, duped of ₹1.60 lakh

Ludhiana man offered legal help, duped of ₹1.60 lakh

Haibowal Kalan resident had complained to the police that he had met Narula at the New Court Complex in August 2019 where the latter had introduced himself as PSHRC chairman

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After asking for ₹1.60 as fee, a man running an NGO in Ludhiana had promised the complainant that he would help him with a cheque bounce and property dispute case. (REUTERS/For representation)

A man purporting to be the chairman of the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) and duping a Haibowal resident of ₹1.60 lakh by offering legal assistance to fight cases was booked by the Division Number 5 police on Sunday.

Kunwar Onkar Singh Narula, 45, of Ludhiana, had claimed he had close links with the Punjab chief minister (CM) and assured Rajesh Kumar Modgil of Raghuveer Park, Haibowal Kalan, that he would help him with a bounced cheque case filed against a man in the Ludhiana court.

Modgil had complained to police that he had met Narula at the New Court Complex in August 2019 where the latter had introduced himself as PSHRC chairman with close links to the CM and assured him that he would get his money back.

After asking for ₹1.60 as fee, Narula had allegedly told Moudgil that he would help him with a property dispute case, and went incommunicado after receiving the money.



When he investigated the case on his own, Modgil found out that Narula had lied to him and complained to the police.

Narula is reportedly heading a non-government organisation, Punjab Human Rights Protection Council.

Assistant sub inspector Kuldeep Singh said a case had been lodged under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and efforts were being made to arrest Nagpal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Jul 13, 2020 01:15 IST
Cops in 31-40 age group worst-hit: Report
Jul 13, 2020 01:14 IST
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Jul 13, 2020 01:03 IST
Monsoon care for furries: Don’t let their muddy paws create a mess
Jul 13, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.