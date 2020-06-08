Ludhiana MC begins field inspections to develop biodiversity parks

Ludhiana: The municipal corporation (MC) has begun field inspections to identify sites for establishing biodiversity parks in the city on National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.

The MC, which will develop three parks in the city, has located the site for one at Buddha nullah at Tajpur road. Locations for the others are yet to be worked out.

MC Commissioner Kanwalpret Kaur Brar also visited a few sites on Monday.

The NGT monitoring committee had in December last year directed the civic body to develop parks in association with the forest department.

At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the MC finance and contracts committee

(F and CC) will be finalising a panel to take other decisions related to the project.

Around 12 acres of land will be required to develop the parks, MC officials said after consultations with the forest department .

“MC Commissioner Brar has inspected a few sites on Monday and three sites will be finalised in the coming days. Brar also inspected the ongoing work of desilting Buddha nullah,” MC secretary Neeraj Jain said on Monday.