Ludhiana MC employees’ union protest over non-fulfilment of demands

Members of the Ludhiana MC employees’ union handing over a memorandum to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Wednesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

The Ludhiana Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday over non-fulfilment of long pending demands including regularisation of employees and increase in pay scale. The union also demanded that sweepers and sanitation workers, who have working during the pandemic, should be given a status of safai sainik.

They said employees should be covered under insurance policy and pending general provident fund should also be submitted in their accounts at the earliest.

Chairman of the committee, Ashwani Sahota, and president Jasdev Sekhon said,” Drivers who have been working with the MC for two decades have not been regularised. We are also demanding that the pay scale of certain employees should be increased and they should be promoted as per policies of the state government.”

Sekhon said higher authorities should also not pay heed to complaints made by persons regularly as many of them blackmail MC employees to get their own work done.

Following the protest, the union members handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar.

Brar could not be reached for her comments.

The union also opposed the MC’s decision to conduct survey of labour quarters amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Brar had earlier ordered employees to conduct a survey as part of the ongoing process to increase property tax for labour quarters and other rental properties.

SOCIAL DISTANCING GOES FOR A TOSS

While the administration is forcing residents to maintain social distancing, the MC employees threw caution to the wind by gathering in large numbers to protest against the authorities.