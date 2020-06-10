Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC employees’ union protest over non-fulfilment of demands

Ludhiana MC employees’ union protest over non-fulfilment of demands

Demands included regularisation of employees and increase in pay scale

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Members of the Ludhiana MC employees’ union handing over a memorandum to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar on Wednesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

The Ludhiana Municipal Employees’ Sangharsh Committee staged a protest outside the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Wednesday over non-fulfilment of long pending demands including regularisation of employees and increase in pay scale. The union also demanded that sweepers and sanitation workers, who have working during the pandemic, should be given a status of safai sainik.

They said employees should be covered under insurance policy and pending general provident fund should also be submitted in their accounts at the earliest.

Chairman of the committee, Ashwani Sahota, and president Jasdev Sekhon said,” Drivers who have been working with the MC for two decades have not been regularised. We are also demanding that the pay scale of certain employees should be increased and they should be promoted as per policies of the state government.”

Sekhon said higher authorities should also not pay heed to complaints made by persons regularly as many of them blackmail MC employees to get their own work done.



Following the protest, the union members handed over a memorandum to MC commissioner Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar.

Brar could not be reached for her comments.

The union also opposed the MC’s decision to conduct survey of labour quarters amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Brar had earlier ordered employees to conduct a survey as part of the ongoing process to increase property tax for labour quarters and other rental properties.

SOCIAL DISTANCING GOES FOR A TOSS

While the administration is forcing residents to maintain social distancing, the MC employees threw caution to the wind by gathering in large numbers to protest against the authorities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mhada puts out list of island city’s 18 dangerous structures, asks tenants to move out
Jun 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Accelerate work on Shahpurkandi dam project: Punjab chief secy
Jun 10, 2020 23:40 IST
Police question TV anchor Arnab Goswami for 5 hours
Jun 10, 2020 23:39 IST
Raj starts regulating interstate commutes
Jun 10, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.