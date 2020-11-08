Sections
Ludhiana MC House meeting: BJP councillors discuss agenda

Meeting to be held on Tuesday

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillors was held on Sunday to discuss the agenda presented by Ludhiana mayor Balakar Singh Sandhu in connection with the meeting of the municipal corporation’s General House on Tuesday.

President of the district unit of the BJP, Pushpinder Singhal, slammed the mayor for holding a meeting in the courtyards of his official residence near Rose Garden, especially amid the pandemic.

He said that meeting was just eyewash as troubling issues such as 24x7 water supply projects and hike in sewerage and water bills cannot be discussed in just two hours.

He said that the mayor should fix the functioning of the civic body instead of running away from his responsibilities.

