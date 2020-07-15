Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC restricts entry of visitors to offices

Ludhiana MC restricts entry of visitors to offices

A complaint box has been kept outside MC’s zonal offices and entry is allowed only in case of emergency after thermal screening

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Staff conducting thermal screening of visitors at municipal corporation’s Zone D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HARSIMAR PAL SINGH/HT)

Amid surging cases of Covid-19 in the district, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has restricted entry of visitors to its offices.

The civic body has shared email ids of officials including additional commissioners, zonal commissioner and secretaries where residents can address complaints, memorandums and applications. They can also submit applications at suvidha kendras where staff has been deputed to maintain social distancing.

A complaint box has been kept outside MC’s zonal offices and entry is allowed only in case of emergency after thermal screening.

The civic body has also shared landline numbers (0161-4085013 and 0161-4085038) in case residents can’t file online complaint. The complaints can also be submitted through the MC’s official website, mcludhiana.gov.in, and CRAMAT application.



Officials said some residents remained adamant to enter the Zone D office, following which police was deputed at the spot. One of the visitors, Gurkaran Singh, said, “I had to meet officials for rectification of documents regarding change of ownership. But, we are not being allowing to enter the building.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Staff has also been deputed at entry points with hand sanitisers and thermal scanners. Residents will not be allowed to enter the office unless it is urgent. Applications can be submitted online. Also, no gathering will be allowed inside the MC office and memorandums will not be accepted by hand.”

Earlier, joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh and two MC sweepers deputed in Zones A and C had tested positive for Covid-19. The regular sweeper deputed in Zone C died last week before his report came back positive.

Earlier, the administration had barred entry of visitors to the deputy commissioner complex in the mini secretariat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DSGMC starts free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
Only God can save us from Covid-19: K’taka health minister
Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST
Gehlot’s statement confirms Gandhis’ ownership over Cong: Shekhawat
Jul 15, 2020 23:46 IST
Cong evolves 6-pronged plan to counter Pilot
Jul 15, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.