Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers to get refundable festive allowance

Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers to get refundable festive allowance

The employees will have to return the amount in 12 equal instalments

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday announced a refundable festival allowance for its regular and contractual Class-four employees.

An allowance of Rs 7,000 has been announced for permanent staffers including sweepers and sewermen while contractual staff will get Rs 4,000. The employees will have to return the amount in 12 equal instalments.

There are 4,300 permanent and 3,425 contractual Class 4-employees under the MC and a sum of around Rs 4.38 crore will be distributed.

On Thursday morning, members of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee met mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal demanding a festival allowance for the Class-four employees.

Ashwani Sahota, chairman of the committee, said: “The Mayor and MC commissioner have accepted the demand of the employees and we are thankful to them. The employees will have to return the amount in 12 equal instalments.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Nov 12, 2020 21:54 IST
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Nov 12, 2020 23:46 IST
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Nov 12, 2020 22:12 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 22:46 IST

latest news

This Dhanteras, gold jewellery loses gleam, silver shines in Ludhiana
Nov 13, 2020 00:01 IST
Delhi records 104 Covid-19 fatalities, most in a single-day
Nov 13, 2020 00:00 IST
Delhi: Man kills widowed sister-in-law, walks to DCP office with her daughter to confess
Nov 12, 2020 23:59 IST
Chhalaang review: Rajkummar-Hansal cross Luv Ranjan hurdle without a hitch
Nov 12, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.