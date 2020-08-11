Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC’s public information officer fined for failing to provide details sought under RTI Act

Ludhiana MC’s public information officer fined for failing to provide details sought under RTI Act

A penalty of ₹10,000 was imposed on the PIO, which will be deducted from his salary

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(HT Photo)

The state information commission has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) public information officer (PIO) deputed at Zone A for failing to provide information sought under the RTI Act.

In his complaint, activist Rohit Sabharwal said he had sought information regarding action taken on his complaint dated June 5, 2019 regarding the alleged corrupt practices of the Zone A building inspector Rahul Pal in August, 2019.

The complaint was marked to the principal secretary of the local bodies department. Sabharwal had sought a vigilance inquiry as the building inspector was accused of allowing illegal construction in the areas under his jurisdiction at the time. Sabharwal said he had received no information about the action taken.

The commission observed that the PIO had not replied to the show-cause notice issued nor was he present for the hearing.



In the order, dated August 5, the state information commissioner Lt Gen Ajae Kumar Sharma (retd) observed it was the fifth consecutive hearing but the PIO had failed to supply the information.

A penalty of ₹10,000 was imposed on the PIO, which will be deducted from his salary and submitted with the state treasury. The PIO has been directed to supply the information, reply to the show-cause notice and provide documentary proof regarding submission of the penalty.

He has also been directed to remain present during the next hearing scheduled for September 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi pulls up Kirloskar’s promoters for fraud
Aug 12, 2020 04:43 IST
Factory output shrinks sharply  in  June  to  16.6%
Aug 12, 2020 04:44 IST
Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris ‘meanest’ and ‘most horrible’ US senator
Aug 12, 2020 04:25 IST
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Aug 12, 2020 04:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.