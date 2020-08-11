Ludhiana MC’s public information officer fined for failing to provide details sought under RTI Act

The state information commission has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the municipal corporation’s (MC’s) public information officer (PIO) deputed at Zone A for failing to provide information sought under the RTI Act.

In his complaint, activist Rohit Sabharwal said he had sought information regarding action taken on his complaint dated June 5, 2019 regarding the alleged corrupt practices of the Zone A building inspector Rahul Pal in August, 2019.

The complaint was marked to the principal secretary of the local bodies department. Sabharwal had sought a vigilance inquiry as the building inspector was accused of allowing illegal construction in the areas under his jurisdiction at the time. Sabharwal said he had received no information about the action taken.

The commission observed that the PIO had not replied to the show-cause notice issued nor was he present for the hearing.

In the order, dated August 5, the state information commissioner Lt Gen Ajae Kumar Sharma (retd) observed it was the fifth consecutive hearing but the PIO had failed to supply the information.

A penalty of ₹10,000 was imposed on the PIO, which will be deducted from his salary and submitted with the state treasury. The PIO has been directed to supply the information, reply to the show-cause notice and provide documentary proof regarding submission of the penalty.

He has also been directed to remain present during the next hearing scheduled for September 14.