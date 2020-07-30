Sections
Ludhiana MC serves notice to market committee chairman over illegal encroachment

Ludhiana MC serves notice to market committee chairman over illegal encroachment

Move comes after receiving complaints of him encroaching a portion of the road outside his under construction multi-storey building in Gandhi Nagar

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has served a notice to chairman of market committee, Darshan Lal Baweja, after receiving complaints of him encroaching a portion of the road outside his under construction multi-storey building in Gandhi Nagar.

The notice, a copy of which is with HT, has been served to remove the encroachment, a pavement on the road outside the building. MC officials also marked the encroachment on Thursday. Earlier, the MC had also sealed the building for illegal construction.

Despite repeated attempts, Baweja, could not be reached for comments.

