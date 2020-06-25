Ludhiana MC sub-committee meeting: Report sought on construction of colonies, fee collected

Tightening the noose around the municipal corporation (MC) building branch officials over illegal construction, the MC sub-committee has sought a report regarding the colonies which have sprouted in the city and the fee recovered from the colonisers.

A meeting of the sub-committee was held at the Zone D office of the MC on Wednesday. MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal along with councillors Jai Prakash, Mamta Ashu and Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Bhalla attended the meeting.

Ashu said, “As illegal construction is being done in different parts of the city, the committee has asked the officials to present a report regarding it and the action that has been taken against the same.”

“The officials have not provided the complete report yet and now they have also been asked to present a report regarding the colonies which have sprouted in the past, fee collected and the action taken against the illegal colonies in the last three years,” Ashu added.

The next meeting has been scheduled for July 15 and the officials have been told to present the report four days prior to it, she added.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Illegal construction will not be allowed in the city and strict directions have been issued to the staff. Strict department action will be taken against the officials if any anomalies are found in the work in future.”

The sub-committee was formed by the general house of the MC last year to finalise change of land use (CLU) charges and external development charges (EDC) sought from the residents.

Earlier the committee had found that the officials were charging the CLU and EDU rates, which had been rejected by the general house, for benefitting the builders.

F&CC FORMS COMMITTEE TO INSPECT ROAD CONSTRUCTION WORKS

The finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the MC has constituted a committee to inspect the road construction works, for which the bids submitted by the contractors were less than 25-30% of the estimate prepared by the MC.

A meeting of the F&CC was held at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office on Wednesday, during which the authorities formed the committee which will be headed by MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh.

Sandhu said,“The contractors submitted the bids which are 25-30% less than what was estimated.”

“After paying GST and keeping out his profit, only around 40% amount of the estimate, prepared by MC, is used for construction of road. The contractor cannot perform quality work with this amount. The MC will take action against the contractor. Even I will conduct inspections in the future and a committee has also been formed for this purpose.”

Meanwhile, the F&CC has approved 160 resolutions out of total 165, which were tabled in the meeting.

The resolutions approved include the resolution to provide 1,008 flats, constructed under the basic services to urban poor scheme, to slum dwellers who have encroached upon the government land in Rajiv Gandhi colony; to install traffic lights in different areas in the city and to appoint a contractor to run the modern slaughterhouse among others.