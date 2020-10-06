Ludhiana MC team leaves for Jodhpur to study waste, carcass plants

: Mayor Balkar Sandhu along with five councillors and municipal corporation (MC) officials left for Jodhpur, Rajasthan, for a two-day visit on Tuesday with an aim to study the working of the construction and demolition (C and D) waste and carcass plants there.

While the project to install a C and D plant in Ludhiana is hanging fire, and its estimated cost has increased, a carcass plant is being established in Noorpur Bet area under Smart City Project.

Sandhu decided to inspect the operational plants in Jodhpur so that no mistake is made while executing the project in the city.

Apart from the mayor, councillors including Kuldeep Janda, Jai Prakash, Sukhdev Sheera, Rakesh Prashar and Gurdeep Singh Neetu are part of the delegation. MC officials including superintending engineer Rahul Gagneja, SDO Balwinder Singh and veterinary officer Harbans Dhalla are accompanying.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said, “It is important to study the existing plants so that no mistake is made in executing the projects and public money is not wasted. Also, we need to study how recycled material can be used.”

Meanwhile, construction and demolition waste is currently dumped at vacant sites, green belts, plots in residential areas and other locations in various parts of the city, resulting in nuisance for residents.

Facing flak from his own party leader for not involving councillors from East and Atam Nagar constituencies in development committees, one councillor from both constituencies have been included the delegation which left for Jodhpur on Tuesday. Earlier, MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar, and in-charge of Atam Nagar constituency, Kamajit Karwal, raised objection for not involving the councillors of their constituencies in the committees.

Two SAD and BJP councillors including leader of opposition in MC house, Harbhajan Singh Dang (SAD), and Om Prakash Ratra, cancelled their visit at the last moment. Dang and Ratra said that they had to cancel the visit after their family members got infected with dengue.

Now, only Congress councillors have gone to Jodhpur with the mayor.