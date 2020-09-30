Ludhiana MC team visiting Indore to learn source segregation policies

For the implementation of 100% source segregation, a team of officials of the Ludhiana municipal corporation on Wednesday visited Indore, the city having the tag of the cleanest city fourth time in a row.

The team will observe the working of the Indore civic body and residents for three days.

While the MC is struggling with solid waste management and facing the heat of the National Green Tribunal over the same, Indore had secured the tag of the cleanest city for the fourth time in a row in Swachh Survekshan 2020. The MC was ranked at 34th position of the 47 cities with over 10 lakh population.

The visit aims at improving the ranking of Ludhiana in Swachh Survekshan 2020-21.

The MC team comprises councillors Parvinder Lapran, Baljinder Bunti, Pankaj Kaka, councillor Sunita Rani’s son Deepak Sharma, MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon and senior assistant engineer Harpal Aujla.

Lapran said, “The team would be observing the techniques adopted for segregation and disposing of waste in Indore. Also, we will visit the residential areas to know about the model adopted for the door-to-door collection of segregated waste. The aim of the visit is to improve the working of Ludhiana civic body by taking lessons from the city.”