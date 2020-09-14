Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC to auction off 70 old cars

Ludhiana MC to auction off 70 old cars

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon said the decision to auction them off has been taken due to their low mileage and high maintenance costs

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The vehicles to be auctioned off are mostly ambassadors and gypsy cars. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) has decided to auction off around 70 old vehicles (mostly ambassadors and gypsy cars) to reduce expenditure incurred on their fuel and repairs.

Most of these vehicles are over 15-years-old and were allotted to superintendent and sub-divisional level officers of the MC.

Sources in the civic body said that with this move, the MC is also trying to put a stop to the unnecessary use of government vehicles by officials. Now, a specified number of vehicles will be provided at the zone offices which will be allotted to field staff only after getting permission from the zonal commissioner.

An official, requesting anonymity, said, “Officials will now have to use their own vehicles. This will stop wastage of fuel, as many times, the officials use government vehicles for personal reasons. Mayor Balkar Sandhu is keeping an eye on fuel consumption and has also caught a few cases of fuel theft by MC officials.”



The decision on purchase of new vehicles will be taken by higher authorities.

MC secretary Jasdev Sekhon said, “The outdated vehicles have been kept at the MC’s workshop in Hambran road. The decision to auction them off has been taken due to their low mileage and high maintenance costs.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rajnath Singh likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue: Report
Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Delhi Metro now puts floor stickers to ensure social distancing
Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

UP govt clarifies charges under paid Covid treatment, private hospitals told to comply
Sep 14, 2020 23:49 IST
MMRDA extends permissions for building construction in areas of Mumbai till December
Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty named Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta, confirms NCB
Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST
Man wanted for harassing women arrested in Solan
Sep 14, 2020 23:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.