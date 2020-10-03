Ludhiana MC to beautify Jagraon bridge, statues of martyrs

Sections
Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting to review the smart city project at the mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After sprucing up the 114-year-old iconic Victoria Memorial Clock Tower, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) will now take up the beautification of the Jagraon Bridge and statues of prominent personalities across the city.

Sandhu said colourful lights will be installed to beautify the statues of Mahatma Gandhi (near Mata Rani Chowk), Kartar Singh Sarabha (near Bhai Bala Chowk), Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon (near mini- secretariat), BR Ambedkar (Jalandhar bypass), Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev among others. The project will be taken up under the Smart City Mission. The mayor said a proposal had been made to install the Tricolour near Jagraon bridge.

The officials also discussed the construction and demolition of a waste plant in the city.

