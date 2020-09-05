Sections
Ludhiana MC to blacklist contractors delaying projects: Mayor

Ludhiana MC to blacklist contractors delaying projects: Mayor

Meeting held with Congress councillors of the west constituency

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu during a meeting with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

To take up problems being faced by councillors of the west constituency regarding development works, cabinet minister and MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu conducted a meeting with municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and mayor Balkar Sandhu at the MC’s Zone D office on Saturday.

Congress councillors of the west constituency also participated in the meeting and raised issues including delay in taking up development works, stray cattle menace and lackadaisical approach of MC officials in dealing with the problems.

“If contractors delay projects even after the MC makes payment, strict action will be taken against them. Councillors have apprised Sabharwal of problems being faced at ward level and he has assured they will be resolved soon,” Ashu said. Sandhu said the MC will blacklist contractors who delay development projects in the city.

The councillors also slammed authorities for failing to deal with the stray cattle menace despite collecting cow cess from residents.



Ashu said they also discussed the issue of legacy waste/garbage dumped at Jainpur site where a sports park is being developed under Smart City project.

The experts involved in the process are preparing a report and the waste, which is dumped at the site for years, will be used to make foundation, the minister said.

Earlier, the consultant company of Smart City Mission had tabled a proposal to shift the legacy waste from the site at the cost of around Rs 20 crore. But, it was rejected by Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu.

