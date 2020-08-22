Ludhiana MC to monitor all wards to ensure adherence to Covid safety norms

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has deployed Covid monitors at all 95 wards in Ludhiana to spread awareness and enforce safety norms including social distancing and washing hands regularly.

As per orders issued by MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal, nine teams with 95 members (one for each ward), comprising superintendents, chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors have been formed and two joint commissioners - Kulpreet Singh and Swati Tiwana have been deputed as nodal officers to look into the working of the teams.

Officials said the Covid monitors will conduct inspections from Monday onwards and residents will be asked to follow safety norms. However, team members are in a dilemma about how they enforce norms without any powers conferred to them.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said no powers have been conferred to team members. Also, a few officials have been deputed in wards which fall under the different zones of MC.

The team members have also sought clarification on their role from senior authorities but no information has been provided to them so far, an official said.

Joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said, “The Covid monitors have been deployed to spread awareness among the residents who do not follow norms. Surprise field inspections will be conducted by them. The orders have been issued by the MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday evening and a detailed meeting regarding the role of covid monitors is expected to be held on Monday.”