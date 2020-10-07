Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC urges shrines to make premises plastic-free zones

Ludhiana MC urges shrines to make premises plastic-free zones

The MC conducted meetings with management committee of various religious places as part of its ongoing 15-day campaign

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As part of its ongoing 15-day campaign ‘My waste, my responsibility’, the municipal corporation (MC) conducted meetings with the management committee of various religious places including, temples and gurudwaras, on Wednesday, and urged them to make their premises plastic-free zones.

The MC asked the management committees to use steel utensils instead of disposable ones for the distribution of langar. Further, they were asked to make announcements urging the residents to stop using plastic carry bags and single-use plastic.

MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana said that the MC is involving religious organisations, NGOs, and residents’ welfare associations in its campaign to keep the city clean and plastic-free.

“The management committees gave a positive response and made announcements to spread awareness among the public. The MC is also conducting regular cleanliness and awareness drives in different parts of the city,” said Tiwana.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “The state government has already banned plastic carry bags and, the MC is also issuing challans regularly. Meanwhile, the residents should also understand their duty to keep the city and environment clean. Religious organisations and residents’ welfare associations can play a major role in instilling values among the residents and, should extend their support to the MC.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar found dead in Shimla, leaves behind a note: Cops
Oct 07, 2020 23:06 IST
NSA Ajit Doval meets Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah in Delhi
Oct 07, 2020 23:00 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Curran joins Dhoni in dressing room
Oct 07, 2020 23:23 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED files chargesheet against 3 prime accused
Oct 07, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Covid testing rates at private labs slashed by 40% in Chandigarh
Oct 07, 2020 23:29 IST
Haryana BJP MLA holds dharna against paddy procurement delay
Oct 07, 2020 23:29 IST
Ludhiana industrialists rue delay in arrival of shipments
Oct 07, 2020 23:29 IST
Victim’s family alleges illegal confinement at Hathras home, approaches HC
Oct 07, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.