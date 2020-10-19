Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana murder case: Man’s mutilated body recovered from canal

Ludhiana murder case: Man’s mutilated body recovered from canal

The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after three brothers and their aide were booked for kidnapping and murdering a Congress worker’s physically-challenged brother, Charanjit Singh, police recovered a decomposed body from a canal near Dhaipai village. The body was badly mutilated and its head and hands were missing.

The recovered body had polio in one leg, due to which Charanjit’s family suspects that it is his body. The victim was missing since October 2. The body has been sent to civil hospital for postmortem.

One of the accused owed Charanjit Rs 20,000, police said.

One of the brothers and their aide have been arrested, and have confessed to killing the victim, and dumping his body in a canal near Khanpur village, Dehlon, on October 2.



The arrested accused have been identified as Veeram Singh, alias Bittu, of Mohalla Basant Nagar and Simran Singh, an auto-rickshaw driver, who lives in the same locality. Veeram’s brothers Gurdit Singh, alias Panchi, and Dapinder Singh, alias Gagan, remain at large.

Veeram confessed to having thrashed Charanjit when he came to his house to recover his money on October 2. Later, Veeram and his brothers took Charanjit to the canal in Simran’s auto-rickshaw. There, the four accused stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons and bludgeoned him with bricks to ensure his death, police said.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, station house officer at Daba police station, said that the body is too decomposed and mutilated and is not easy to identify.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Sack Kamal Nath from all posts: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi
Oct 20, 2020 01:58 IST
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Oct 20, 2020 01:52 IST
Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.