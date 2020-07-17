Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Now, govt school teachers asked to receive, escort NRIs

The order came from the nodal officer for Covid-19, additional chief administrator, GLADA Bhupinder Singh

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 00:53 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Around 45 government school teachers from Ludhiana have a new assignment at hand to receive NRIs at the airports and escort them to the quarantine centre.

The order came from the nodal officer for Covid-19, additional chief administrator, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) Bhupinder Singh, on Wednesday.

It all began on July 3 when 25 teachers were deputed on the same duty. The teachers have to maintain the record of the NRIs and brief them about the government guidelines that they will spend seven days in quarantine at a Covid-care centre and next seven days in home quarantine if there are no symptoms of the virus.

President of Democratic Teachers’ Front Hardev Singh said, “Teachers are busy with bi-monthly assessment of online tests. Schools are closed but teachers are conducting online classes and have to check the answer sheets online. We are ready to perform any emergency duty but this assignment is unnecessary. The authorities must revoke this order with immediate effect.”



Reacting to the move, former Punjab education minister Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted: “After distillery and checking of sand mafia, a new order for government school teachers which states that it is the responsibility of the government schoolteacher to receive the NRIs at airport and take them to the quarantine centre. Stay safe master ji (sic.).”

Despite repeated attempts, GLADA additional chief administrator Bhupinder Singh couldn’t be reached for a comment.

In May, government teachers in Gurdaspur district were deputed at distilleries to keep an eye on the supply in a bid to check liquor smuggling. The order was withdrawn after the authorities faced flak from different quarters. Last month, teachers in Phagwara were asked to accompany police teams to check sand mining during the night hours. That order, too, was withdrawn as there was a hue and cry.

However, teachers deputed on July 3 to receive NRIs are already on the job. Baldev Singh, an ETT, said, “For the last 10 days, I am doing this. I am on my way to Mohali airport as a flight from Kuwait is reaching there.”

