Ludhiana: Online counselling begins at SCD Govt College

The online counselling process for undergraduate courses at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College started on Monday.

On Day 1, the counselling for bachelor of computer application was conducted and 35 of 40 seats were filled. As many as 657 candidates had applied.

The cut off went as high as 108.67% in the open category through which 23 students were admitted and 102.67% in SC category.

Many students were left disappointed as they did not get admission despite scoring as high as 94% in Class 12.

Committees formed by the principal checked the documents submitted by students and after giving approval, a message was sent to students to submit the fee.

To maintain transparency, digital boards installed in smart classrooms were utilised and details of students was shown on the screen according to rank.

Committee members checked all documents submitted by students, including detailed mark sheet, character certificate and reservation certificate. Then, a final approval was given for admission.

Students turn up at gate

Despite the counselling being held online, many students turned up at the college gate to attend. But, they were not allowed to enter.

A student, Sumit Kumar, said, “Unaware of the online counselling, I reached the college at 9am, but was not allowed to enter. I scored 93% in Class 12 and was sure that I will get admission in the government college, but the cut off was too high.”

College principal Dharam Singh Sandhu, said, “Students who have received the message from the college will get 48 hours to submit the fee online. The counselling for BCom will be held online on Tuesday.”

GCG TO START COUNSELLING ON TUESDAY

The final rank list of all undergraduate courses will be updated at the Government College for Girls (GCG) website and counselling will begin on Tuesday.

At Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, the counselling process for BBA was conducted on Monday. As many as 20 of 80 seats were filled.

Committee members of Arya College also conducted the counselling process for BBA I and 20 seats in the general category were filled. The college offers 40 seats and the rest of the seats will be filled with the reserved category students.