Ludhiana police bring in gangster Navi Buttar for questioning

brought in on production warrant in an attempt to murder case lodged against him at Hathur police station on January 13

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana police on Monday brought in gangster Navdeep Singh alias Navi Buttar alias John Buttar for questioning on production warrant in an attempt to murder case lodged against him at Hathur police station on January 13.

Based on information provided by Buttar, police recovered a 12-bore rifle from a non-operational brick-kiln at Mehdiana-Lakha road.

The accused had buried the rifle in the brick-kiln after wrapping it in a polythene bag, police said. Another case was registered against Buttar for possessing illegal weapon.

ASI Raj Dheem said that the accused was wanted in an attempt to murder case. After he could not be arrested, the court declared him proclaimed offender. Meanwhile, Buttar was arrested following an encounter in Kharar.



Police said the gangster revealed he was going to Mohali when he saw the cops on the road and buried the rifle.

The ASI added that they expect more important information from the accused during questioning.

