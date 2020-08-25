Sections
Ludhiana police commissioner bans setting up of stalls on footpaths

Order will be in force for two months

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana, police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Tuesday banned the setting up of stalls, kiosks and reheris in front of shops.

After the administration imposed odd-even rule to open markets in the city to contain the spread of the disease, some shopkeepers were selling their products on a stalls and kept their shops closed, defeating the purpose, following which the order was issued.

Also, people were not following social distancing rules while standing around raheris and stalls. The order will remain in forces for next two months.

