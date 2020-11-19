Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police destroy 1.3-lakh litre illicit liquor

Ludhiana police destroy 1.3-lakh litre illicit liquor

Police recovered utensils used to prepare illicit liquor from the spot

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

Cracking down on illicit liquor trade in the state, a team of Punjab excise department and Ludhiana police on Wednesday conducted a raid along the banks of the Sutlej river in Khera Bet and New Rajapur villages.

A senior official of the excise department said 1.3 lakh litres of lahan was recovered and destroyed. Tarpaulins, two drums and a pipe were also confiscated. A case has been registered.

The official said strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in illicit distillation, smuggling of liquor and bootlegging.

