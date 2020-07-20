Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police destroys 40,000 litres of illicit liquor

Ludhiana police destroys 40,000 litres of illicit liquor

Police recovered utensils used to prepare illicit liquor from the spot

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police destroying illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej river on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Ludhiana The anti-smuggling wing of Ludhiana police on Sunday evening destroyed 40,000 litres of countrymade illicit liquor (lahan) recovered from banks of Sutlej River near Razapur and Bholewal villages. Police also recovered utensils used to prepare the liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the anti-smuggling cell, said police conducted raid following a tip-off that bootleggers were brewing illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej. He added that the bootleggers managed to escape, but police recovered the illicit liquor.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

House schedule may change next session
Jul 21, 2020 04:17 IST
AstraZeneca data fails to impress some experts
Jul 21, 2020 04:11 IST
CanSino candidate shows promise
Jul 21, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Health minister says too soon for procurement in India
Jul 21, 2020 04:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.