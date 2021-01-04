Ludhiana police intensify crackdown on sale of plastic kite string

While plastic kite strings are a threat to both humans and animals, those made from cotton are much safer. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

With incidents of mishaps caused by plastic kite strings increasing, police have chalked out a plan to rein in their illegal sale.

Special teams have been formed to conduct sting operations and raids to arrest sellers of the banned string. The teams, formed at police station level, will keep a check on the shopkeepers who have a history of selling plastic kite strings despite a ban by the police commissioner.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the teams will move around in civil clothes and approach different shops to buy the banned string and take action against those selling it.

As part of a special drive against the string’s sale and storage, at least 50 cases have already been lodged against shopkeepers violating the ban.

He added that apart from lodging an FIR under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code against violators, sections of wildlife and environment Acts will also be added, as the string was harmful for animals, birds and the environment.

Close shave for many residents



Balwinder Kumar, 38, of Shimlapuri, said he and his 10-year-old son had a close shave after the string got tangled around his neck while riding a two-wheeler.

Kumar, who runs a mobile phone accessory shop, said his son and he were going to Nakodar to pay obeisance at a shrine on December 21, last year.

When they reached the elevated road near Jagraon Bridge, the plastic string got entangled around his neck.

“It started slashing my throat like a blade. I lost control on my motorcycle. However, I applied brakes, and managed to stop the vehicle. I freed myself and went to the hospital for first aid,” he said. He demanded a ban on the sale of plastic kite string.

Another victim Sandeep Kumar 28, of Haibowal said on January 2 when he was crossing Laxmi Nagar on his motorcycle, a string got stuck to his face. When he tried to free himself, he suffered injuries on his hand, fell on the road and suffered more injuries, which could have led to his death.