Ludhiana police suspect human-trafficking gang behind siblings’ abduction

Six day after a woman kidnapped two children of a couple who provided her shelter and food, police said on Tuesday that they have procured CCTV footage where she can be seen taking the children away.

Police suspect that she is hiding in a labourers’ quarter to avoid being traced. The crime branch has been pressed into action to trace the children and arrest the woman.

Police said the woman already had two children with her, who she claimed were her sons, when she had taken shelter at the house of Ramesh Singh and Baby Rai.

They suspect that she could be member of a human-trafficking gang, and the children she had with her were kidnapped from somewhere else.

The accused woman appeared to be in her late 20s. Police have increased vigil at all bus stands so she can be arrested if she attempts to leave the city.

Baby Rai had found the woman in miserable condition at Jugiana village of Sahnewal on November 6. Accompanied by two children, aged five and six, she said she had no place to live and nothing to eat. Rai had taken the woman to her home and provided her food and shelter for six days.

On November 11, the woman kidnapped her two kids, Sunny, 6, and Jasmin, 3.

Ramesh Singh, The children’s father, had lodged an FIR against the woman at Sahnewal police station on November 12.

ASI Bhupinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said pictures and details of the children and woman have been sent to all police stations. He added that the police are tracing the trail of CCTV footage to find where the woman is hiding.

Another angle to probe

Police have found another angle to probe after digging into the family’s past. They said Baby Rani is not legally married to Ramesh.

They added that she is married to someone else, with who she has two sons, aged 16 and 18. Due to a strained relationship with her husband, Rai had started living with Singh seven years ago, and had two children with him. Police are investigating to find out if her husband or children have any involvement in the crime.