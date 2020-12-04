Ludhiana: PSEB extends last date to deposit registration, continuation fees to Dec 16

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has extended the last date to submit registration and continuation fees for students of Classes 10 and 12 to December 16. The letter has been issued by Janak Raj Mehrok, PSEB controller examination.

The move has come as relief to many parents who have been unable to deposit fees due to financial constraints.

The registration and continuation fee is Rs 900 for Class 10 and Rs 1,350 for Class 12. Earlier, the last date was December 1.

School principals said they have informed parents to deposit the fee to class teachers. School heads have also conducted online meetings with parents and asked them to pay the fee, failing which their wards will not be allowed to take the final exam.

The examination fee must be deposited through bank challan by December 16. After that, it can be paid by depositing late fee of Rs 500 till December 31.

Jatinder Sharma, principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Siyaar, said, “Over 50% parents have deposited registration fee so far. I held a meeting with class teachers of boards class and directed them to ask parents to deposit fee. If a parent can’t deposit the fee before the last date, we will pay it from the school funds.”

School heads said that most parents are confused as they think that the state government has waived the fee. However, the school principals and teachers have told them that the government has just waived charges deposited in the treasury such as tuition fee, absentee fine and school leaving certificate.

A parent, Sunil, said, “I have three children studying in government school, Giaspura. During the lockdown, I lost my job and we faced financial crisis at home and could afford just one meal a day. I got a job in July in a factory. My 15-year-old daughter is going to school to attend classes as we have only one phone at home. I am arranging funds to pay her school and registration fees. As the board extended the last date, I will now get more time.”