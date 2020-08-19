Ludhiana: PSPCL Collects Rs 52-lakh fine in 2 weeks for power norm violations

Teams of suburban circle, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Ludhiana, has collected Rs 52.08 lakh in fines for stealing power, overloading and metre tampering in the last 17 days.

Under the directions of A Venu Prasad, CMD, PSPCL, and DPS Grewal, director distribution, special drives were conducted in divisions of suburban Ludhiana from August 1 to 17.

The teams checked as many as 2,395 connections, of which 60 consumers were found stealing power. Fines amounting to Rs 14.74 lakh was charged from them.

Sarabjit Singh Raju, superintending engineer of suburban circle, Ludhiana, said that apart from these, 167 cases of overloading and meter tampering were found, and fines amounting to Rs 19.18 lakh was imposed for the same.

He added that teams from other offices also conducted special checking drive in areas under Raikot division and charged Rs 18.16 lakh from consumers found stealing power, overloading and tampering.

He added that apart from charging fine, cases have also been registered against those found stealing power.

Prasad said PSPCL will intensify the drive to curb the menace of power thefts. He warned of stringent action against consumers found violating power consumption norms.

He added that in case of any complaint regarding power supply, consumers can register their complaints on the helpline number 1912.

“If the line is busy, consumers can send an SMS to 1912 and their complaint will get registered automatically,” he said.